Audit: ‘Risk of fraud’ in state-issued credit card spending

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An audit of spending by New Jersey state employees on state-issued credit cards found records missing and a lack of oversight. The state comptroller says in a report Thursday this puts state funds at risk of fraud and misuse. Authorities reviewed a sample of purchases on state-issued credit cards from the departments of corrections, human services, and environmental protections. All three departments were missing required records, and some employees were approving their own transactions. The state-issued credit cards allow state employees to make purchases for items or services not covered by state contracts under a certain amount.