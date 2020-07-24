Study shows New Jersey beaches topped bacteria levels in ’19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey beaches exceeded EPA levels for fecal bacteria more than 70 times in 2019. That’s the conclusion of a study released Thursday by Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center. The study found that two beaches, Beachwood Beach West in Beachwood and the 25th Street Bay Front Beach in Barnegat Light, each had nine exceedances and had bacteria levels above the EPA safety threshold more than 40% of the days tested. Experts say the water quality at the shore has improved greatly from the 1980s but that it still is affected by polluted runoff from roads and parking lots, overflowing sewer systems and farms.