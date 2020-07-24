Suit alleges McCarrick, others abused youth at beach house

A new lawsuit alleges former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick and several other clerics sexually abused a teenage boy at a New Jersey beach house in the 1980s. The suit filed this week in state Superior Court seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. McCarrick served as Archbishop of the Newark Archdiocese beginning in the late 1980s. He later was appointed Archbishop of Washington, D.C., and and became one of the highest-ranking, most visible Catholic Church officials in the United States. McCarrick was defrocked in 2019 at age 89 after a church investigation determined he sexually abused minors, as well as adult seminarians.