New Jersey gives parents more options to keep kids home

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials have provided more details on the reopening of schools this fall, including that parents will be allowed to opt out their children from in-person learning without having to demonstrate a risk of illness or other special circumstance. The guidelines released Friday represent a shift from four weeks ago when Gov. Phil Murphy required in-person school instruction, though school districts were given latitude to decide how often students could take advantage of remote learning. Murphy said Friday that plans could change depending on how the state fares in keeping the spread of COVID-19 at bay.