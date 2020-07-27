TEOA (The End Of America) – Canyon

TEOA (The End of America) is a band of friends, singers and travelers who blend three-part harmony with indie rock and folk. The Philadelphia/NYC outfit credits their name to a passage in Kerouacís On The Road about exploration through travel. The trio drifts through styles that resonate with fans of The Avett Brothers, CSNY and Dawes.

All frontmen of previous bands, Brendon Thomas, James Downes and Trevor Leonard met on tour in 2005. Quick to become best friends, theyíd frequently join each other on stage, adding harmonies to each othersí songs. After the coinciding stall-out of all three of their other projects, they decided to create a trio that highlights their vocal chemistry and captures the raw honesty of their performances. Since their formation, theyíve released three albums and are now releasing a new single every month for the next year.

