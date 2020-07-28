‘Come on, folks,’ gov pleads after police break up big party

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey police needed about five hours on Sunday to break up a party of more than 700 people. Police say two party organizers and the owner of the Jackson home were cited over violating an executive order capping indoor gatherings at 100 people at maximum. During a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak, Murphy pleaded with people to use good judgment and avoid indoor gatherings. Murphy ordered outdoor gatherings capped at 500 people because of the outbreak, with indoor gatherings limited to 25% of capacity or 100 people at most.