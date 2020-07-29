3 new states, DC, Puerto Rico added to NJ travel advisory

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Three more states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have been added to the list of states whose residents traveling to New Jersey must quarantine for two weeks because of COVID-19. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota, along with the capital and the Caribbean island bring the total list of affected states to 36. The travel advisory calls for travelers from those places to quarantine for 14 days and applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or those with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.