Monmouth County has 10,226 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 28, there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,226. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 756.

The Freeholders will hold a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29 at 9 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 263

Allenhurst: 12

Allentown: 10

Asbury Park: 338

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 18

Belmar: 56

Bradley Beach: 66

Brielle: 74

Colts Neck: 99

Deal: 42

Eatontown: 329

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 41

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 446

Freehold Township: 748

Hazlet: 354

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 329

Howell: 750

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 218

Keyport: 109

Lake Como: 20

Little Silver: 45

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 652

Manalapan: 534

Manasquan: 66

Marlboro: 541

Matawan: 221

Middletown: 871

Millstone Township: 93

Monmouth Beach: 27

Neptune City: 75

Neptune Township: 655

Ocean: 407

Oceanport: 74

Red Bank: 296

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 62

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 32

Shrewsbury Borough: 67

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 34

Spring Lake Heights: 49

Tinton Falls: 254

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 464

West Long Branch: 83

Unknown: 10

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.