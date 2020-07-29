Monmouth County has 10,226 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 28, there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,226. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 756.
The Freeholders will hold a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29 at 9 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
