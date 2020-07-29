Monmouth County has 10,226 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 28, there are 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 10,226. There is one new death today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 756.

The Freeholders will hold a press conference to announce Monmouth County CARES, the Coronavirus Economic Assistance Grant Program, for small businesses and provide updates on the recently launched COVID-19 testing program tomorrow, Wednesday, July 29 at 9 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 263
  • Allenhurst: 12
  • Allentown: 10
  • Asbury Park: 338
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 18
  • Belmar: 56
  • Bradley Beach: 66
  • Brielle: 74
  • Colts Neck: 99
  • Deal: 42
  • Eatontown: 329
  • Englishtown: 50
  • Fair Haven: 41
  • Farmingdale: 14
  • Freehold Borough: 446
  • Freehold Township: 748
  • Hazlet: 354
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 329
  • Howell: 750
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 218
  • Keyport: 109
  • Lake Como: 20
  • Little Silver: 45
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 652
  • Manalapan: 534
  • Manasquan: 66
  • Marlboro: 541
  • Matawan: 221
  • Middletown: 871
  • Millstone Township: 93
  • Monmouth Beach: 27
  • Neptune City: 75
  • Neptune Township: 655
  • Ocean: 407
  • Oceanport: 74
  • Red Bank: 296
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 62
  • Sea Bright: 13
  • Sea Girt: 32
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 67
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 34
  • Spring Lake Heights: 49
  • Tinton Falls: 254
  • Union Beach: 46
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 464
  • West Long Branch: 83
  • Unknown: 10

