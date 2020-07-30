4 officers hurt as pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in New Jersey’s capital city ended when the vehicle crashed into a police cruiser and another car, leaving four officers hurt, one critically injured, and three suspects arrested, all of them injured. The pursuit early Wednesday in Trenton involved at least four shots fired at a police cruiser, one hitting it but not injuring officers. Authorities said two officers were left with serious head injuries and one was in critical condition. Two other officers were also inured. Three suspects are to face attempted murder and other charges; one was critically injured and another was hospitalized.