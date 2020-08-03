Airbnb shutters party houses in NJ amid COVID-19 clusters

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Airbnb says it’s cracking down on party houses throughout New Jersey, suspending or removing altogether 35 listings. Friday’s announcement comes after state health officials warned such house parties led to clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks. Airbnb did not disclose the addresses of the 35 locations, but indicated they’re across the state, including Jersey City and Newark in the north, as well as a number of shore towns like Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Ventnor, among others. The crackdown comes just days after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported that large gatherings, particularly of younger people, across the state were leading to positive coronavirus tests.