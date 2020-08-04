Indoor gathering limit reduced; virus expenses nearly triple

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he’s reducing the limit on indoor gatherings to 25% percent capacity, with a cap of 25 people down from 100. Murphy said Monday too many indoor house parties have led to trends creeping in the wrong direction. The rate of transmission, which indicates the number of people an infected person spreads the virus to, has climbed from 0.87 a month ago to 1.48 on Monday. The development comes as records obtained by The Associated Press show the state’s expenses to respond the coronavirus crisis have nearly tripled since May, climbing from $197 million to $573 million.