Anne Hathaway, John Amos, Eli Manning in NJ Hall of Fame

PALMYRA, N.J (AP) — Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, Grammy-Award winning singer Cissy Houston and “Good Times” actor John Amos are among this year’s inductees into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The winners for the Hall’s 12th class were announced Wednesday morning. Others known as the state’s best and brightest include Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway, author Fran Lebowitz and Fairleigh Dickinson, benefactor of the university named after him. Poet and journalist Joyce Kilmer, who has had a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop plaza named after him for years, will also be inducted into the new class. An online induction ceremony will be held in October.

