More than 900K still lack power in New Jersey after Isaias

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The sound of generators and chain saws punctuated Wednesday morning’s sunrise in New Jersey where more than 1.3 million homes and businesses were without electricity after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the state.

Utility crews slowly restored service, but 981,868 customers were still without power and some may have to wait days before they have their electricity back.

Joseph Fiordaliso, head of the state’s public utilities board, said Wednesday he anticipated 80% of customers would have power restored by Friday night but that harder-to-reach areas or areas where the storm caused extensive damage would take longer.

Fiordaliso said that for comparison, 1.7 million customers were without power during Superstorm Sandy’s peak.

“New Jersey, literally, got whacked,” he said.

Ocean, Monmouth, Burlington and Bergen counties were among the hardest hit with power outages.

Isaias left behind a tangled mess of tree branches and power lines downed by strong winds and, in some cases, tornadoes.

The loss of electricity was making it difficult for residents who have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. They were having difficulty finding a train to take to the office.

NJ Transit said Wednesday night that train service would remain suspended Thursday on the North Jersey Coast, Montclair-Boonton, Gladstone Branch and Morris & Essex lines while crews cleared away trees that had fallen on tracks and power lines.

Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley, Pascack Valley, Main/Bergen County and Port Jervis rail lines were operating on a weekend schedule. The Atlantic City line was operating on a regular weekday schedule.