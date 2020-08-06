NJ’s high court weighs law authorizing $10B in debt

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court wrestled with whether a new state law letting the governor borrow nearly $10 billion to close budget gaps brought on by COVID-19 passes constitutional muster. The seven-justice court heard oral arguments over more than two hours on Wednesday via video conference, with the jurists peppering both the Republican plaintiffs and the state government respondents with skeptical-sounding questions. The case hinged on questions raised by the state Republican Party, which brought the lawsuit, arguing that the state constitution doesn’t sanction the kind of borrowing the new law authorize to meet general operations expenses in the state budget