Ren, Stimpy to make TV comeback in new Comedy Central show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brazen humor of “The Ren & Stimpy Show” will be revisited in a new Comedy Central version of the animated show.

The channel says the original series, a hit on Nickelodeon, will be reimagined in partnership with Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The cartoon stars remain Ren, a psychologically challenged Chihuahua, and Stimpy, who’s less intelligent than your average cat. The original show, which debuted on Nickelodon in 1991, was criticized by some as unsuitable for children. Comedy Central said the new version of “The Ren & Stimpy Show” will join other adult-animation series including “South Park” and a revamped version of “Beavis and Butt-head.”