Virus takes toll on New Jersey highway revenues

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — COVID-19?s far-reaching effects on New Jersey’s finances have begun taking their toll on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which oversees both roadways, posted the latest financial data for the first half of the year recently, painting a bleak picture: Traffic on the Turnpike was down 30% through June, with revenues down 27%; for the Parkway, toll transactions fell 26%, and revenue was down 27.4%. Despite the downturn the authority and transportation experts sounded an optimistic note about the remainder of the year.