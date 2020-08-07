2 protesters charged with trying to set police car on fire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two men who took part in protests against racial injustice in Trenton after the death of George Floyd have been charged with trying to set a police vehicle on fire. A federal criminal complaint released Thursday charges Killian Melecio of Columbus and Kadeem Dockery of Trenton with two counts each that carry a maximum prison sentence of five years. Authorities allege that during a May 31 protest, Dockery lit an explosive device and threw it through the open front driver’s side window of a Trenton Police Department vehicle. Dockery then allegedly removed his shirt and gave it to Melecio, who tried to stuff it in the gas tank of the vehicle and ignite it. Both men were arrested this week.