Crews restoring electricity in New Jersey some trains resume

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Crews continue working to restore electricity to more than half a million homes and businesses in New Jersey, days after Tropical Storm Isaias downed trees and power lines. Utilities reported Thursday afternoon that service remained out to roughly 454,000 customers. That’s down from more than 1.3 million when the storm hit on Tuesday. Bergen, Monmouth and Atlantic counties have the largest numbers. The head of the state’s public utilities board anticipates 80% of customers would have power restored by Friday night. New Jersey Transit train service has resumed on the North Jersey Coast Line but remains suspended on the Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton and Gladstone Branch lines.