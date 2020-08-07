Video, photos help identify 95 in Atlantic City disturbance

Security video, photos from bystanders and social media posts helped Atlantic City police identify scores of people who would later be charged in connection with rioting and theft that took place on May 31. Police said Thursday they have filed charges against 95 people following a protest march. Seventeen people were arrested that night when multiple outlet stores of national clothing and footwear chains were targeted. Photos and videos posted on social media showed young people running through smashed storefront windows, exiting with armfuls of clothing, shoes and other items.