Murphy says COVID-19 trends heading in positive direction

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s COVID-19 trends are heading in the right direction after climbing higher last week. Murphy said Friday the rate of transmission dropped to 1.15 from 1.23. Last week the rate, which represents to the number of people one infected person passes the virus to, reached nearly 1.5. The governor says the testing positivity rate dipped to 1.95%, down from 2.57% earlier this week. But Murphy stopped short of announcing any new reopening for businesses.