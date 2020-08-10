Sports Team – Camel Crew

Six-piece rock outfit, Sports Team, met at Cambridge University and quickly became standouts in the London scene on the back of their visceral and erratic live shows. Their debut EP ëWinter Netsí, produced by Dave McCracken (Ian Brown, Depeche Mode), was our darkly humorous introduction to their world, and served up line after cheeky line exploring the throws of young adulthood. Less than twelve months later their follow up single, ëKutcherí, was named BBC Radio 1ís Hottest Record in the World.

https://www.facebook.com/sportsteamband/

https://www.sportsteamband.com/

