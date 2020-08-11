Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County is hosting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 11 in Long Branch at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Click here for more information about the testing program.

10-Aug

9-Aug

Aberdeen:

270

267

Allenhurst:

12

12

Allentown:

12

12

Asbury Park:

346

342

Atlantic Highlands:

43

43

Avon-by-the-Sea:

18

18

Belmar:

55

53

Bradley Beach:

70

70

Brielle:

75

75

Colts Neck:

104

104

Deal:

48

48

Eatontown:

336

336

Englishtown:

52

53

Fair Haven:

45

45

Farmingdale:

17

16

Freehold Borough:

450

450

Freehold Township:

768

769

Hazlet:

358

360

Highlands:

44

42

Holmdel:

334

335

Howell:

790

783

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

224

224

Keyport:

110

111

Lake Como:

21

21

Little Silver:

47

46

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

674

674

Manalapan:

585

580

Manasquan:

70

70

Marlboro:

551

547

Matawan:

229

231

Middletown:

922

918

Millstone Township:

98

97

Monmouth Beach:

29

30

Neptune City:

77

78

Neptune Township:

685

688

Ocean:

420

420

Oceanport:

74

70

Red Bank:

325

324

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

70

70

Sea Bright:

14

13

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

68

65

Shrewsbury Township:

12

11

Spring Lake:

37

37

Spring Lake Heights:

55

55

Tinton Falls:

256

245

Union Beach:

45

39

Upper Freehold:

68

68

Wall:

475

476

West Long Branch:

85

84

Unknown:

11

14

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.