Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County is hosting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 11 in Long Branch at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Click here for more information about the testing program.
|
10-Aug
|
9-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
270
|
267
|
Allenhurst:
|
12
|
12
|
Allentown:
|
12
|
12
|
Asbury Park:
|
346
|
342
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
43
|
43
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
18
|
18
|
Belmar:
|
55
|
53
|
Bradley Beach:
|
70
|
70
|
Brielle:
|
75
|
75
|
Colts Neck:
|
104
|
104
|
Deal:
|
48
|
48
|
Eatontown:
|
336
|
336
|
Englishtown:
|
52
|
53
|
Fair Haven:
|
45
|
45
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
16
|
Freehold Borough:
|
450
|
450
|
Freehold Township:
|
768
|
769
|
Hazlet:
|
358
|
360
|
Highlands:
|
44
|
42
|
Holmdel:
|
334
|
335
|
Howell:
|
790
|
783
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
224
|
224
|
Keyport:
|
110
|
111
|
Lake Como:
|
21
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
47
|
46
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
674
|
674
|
Manalapan:
|
585
|
580
|
Manasquan:
|
70
|
70
|
Marlboro:
|
551
|
547
|
Matawan:
|
229
|
231
|
Middletown:
|
922
|
918
|
Millstone Township:
|
98
|
97
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
29
|
30
|
Neptune City:
|
77
|
78
|
Neptune Township:
|
685
|
688
|
Ocean:
|
420
|
420
|
Oceanport:
|
74
|
70
|
Red Bank:
|
325
|
324
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
70
|
70
|
Sea Bright:
|
14
|
13
|
Sea Girt:
|
37
|
37
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
68
|
65
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
12
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
37
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
55
|
55
|
Tinton Falls:
|
256
|
245
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
39
|
Upper Freehold:
|
68
|
68
|
Wall:
|
475
|
476
|
West Long Branch:
|
85
|
84
|
Unknown:
|
11
|
14
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.