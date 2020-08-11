Monmouth County has 45 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 10, there are 45 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County is hosting free COVID-19 testing tomorrow, Aug. 11 in Long Branch at the Bucky James Community Center, 231 Wilbur Ray Avenue, from 3-7 p.m. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. Click here for more information about the testing program.

10-Aug 9-Aug Aberdeen: 270 267 Allenhurst: 12 12 Allentown: 12 12 Asbury Park: 346 342 Atlantic Highlands: 43 43 Avon-by-the-Sea: 18 18 Belmar: 55 53 Bradley Beach: 70 70 Brielle: 75 75 Colts Neck: 104 104 Deal: 48 48 Eatontown: 336 336 Englishtown: 52 53 Fair Haven: 45 45 Farmingdale: 17 16 Freehold Borough: 450 450 Freehold Township: 768 769 Hazlet: 358 360 Highlands: 44 42 Holmdel: 334 335 Howell: 790 783 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 224 224 Keyport: 110 111 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 47 46 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 674 674 Manalapan: 585 580 Manasquan: 70 70 Marlboro: 551 547 Matawan: 229 231 Middletown: 922 918 Millstone Township: 98 97 Monmouth Beach: 29 30 Neptune City: 77 78 Neptune Township: 685 688 Ocean: 420 420 Oceanport: 74 70 Red Bank: 325 324 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 70 70 Sea Bright: 14 13 Sea Girt: 37 37 Shrewsbury Borough: 68 65 Shrewsbury Township: 12 11 Spring Lake: 37 37 Spring Lake Heights: 55 55 Tinton Falls: 256 245 Union Beach: 45 39 Upper Freehold: 68 68 Wall: 475 476 West Long Branch: 85 84 Unknown: 11 14

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.