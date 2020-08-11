Murphy rejects Trump plan for states to foot some benefits

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says President Donald Trump’s proposed $400 a week unemployment compensation to succeed the expired $600 a week benefit, with the state paying for a quarter of it, is “just not workable.” Murphy on Monday addressed the president’s executive order, which was signed at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, over the weekend during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak. Murphy says the problem with New Jersey picking up what could be a multi-hundred million dollar tab is the state faces its own budget woes.