Murphy reports positive signs in COVID-19 trends

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey’s COVID-19 trends are going in the right direction after a rising slightly for about a week. Murphy says the rate of transmission, which measures how many people one infected person spreads the virus to, fell below 1 to 0.98, down from about 1.5 at the start of last week. The governor also said there about 250 new positive cases reported since Sunday, putting the total at 185,000. There were 4 deaths, putting the death toll at 14,025. Despite the declining transmission rate, Murphy did not announce any new reopenings.