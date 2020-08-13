Murphy approves some schools to start with all-remote option

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says schools that cannot meet health and safety guidelines for an in-person start to the academic year can go with an all-remote option. The Democratic governor said Wednesday he will sign an executive order for the state’s roughly 600 schools to begin in-person instruction in September. The ability for some schools to start entirely remotely is a change from the governor’s June guidance, which required all schools to have in-person instruction. In July, Murphy approved an option for parents to request all-remote learning for their children. Wednesday’s decision means some school districts can begin with just virtual learning. It’s unclear how many districts that would entail.