NJ Supreme Court to rule on law authorizing $10B in debt

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Supreme Court is scheduled to issue an opinion on whether a new state law letting the governor borrow nearly $10 billion to shore up the budget can stand. The ruling is expected Wednesday. The law passed the Democrat-led Legislature and was signed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy after he sought the authority to borrow, citing pending budget gaps brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Republican Party and a GOP gubernatorial candidate vying to take on Murphy next year immediately filed suit to try to stop the authorization.