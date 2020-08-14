Survey finds 57% in NJ politics endured sexual misconduct

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A new survey shows majority of respondents have experienced sexual harassment or misconduct while working in New Jersey politics. The New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault published its findings from an online January survey in a 44-page report on Thursday. The survey and report stemmed in part from December NJ.com reporting that cited dozens of instances of misconduct, including groping, unwanted advances and even assault. The news coverage led to a committee chaired by prominent lawmakers and public figures aimed at addressing a culture of sexual misconduct. The survey included responses from 508 people across a spectrum of political jobs, including campaign staffers, partisan political operatives and lobbyists.