Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard – Double Denim Hop

Welsh four-piece Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared their new single “Double Denim Hop” from their debut release The Non-Stop EP. Frontman, guitarist, and magnetic showman Tom Rees describes the song as something of a lightbulb moment, the first time I felt fully confident as a writer it set me off on a good journey for writing a lot of other BBB tunes. Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have garnered their reputation thanks to a slew of sold-out shows, their own Late Night Sermon club night in Cardiff, Wales and support slots with the likes of Miles Kane and The Magic Gang. Rees has become a central figurehead in the Cardiff scene, producing other local bands who’ve gone on to receive widespread acclaim nationally, including Rosehip Teahouse and Panic Shack. Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard began as Tom’s bedroom studio project, before eventually spreading his wings alongside bassist brother Eddie Rees, guitarist Zac White and drummer Ethan Hurst. The band first emerged in 2018 to widespread acclaim from the likes of The Guardian – “Thin Lizzy or T-Rex in the back room of a pub, riffs and tunes intact but with an endearing slacker attitude” – who included them in their 2019 list of artists to watch out for. The legendary Iggy Popís seal of approval on his BBC Radio 6 Music show, and a session for Huw Stephens on the same station followed at the beginning of 2019.

