Governor “hugely” favors high school sports in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governor of New Jersey gave a strong endorsement of having high school sports Monday while saying such activities need to be outdoor only and with precautions. Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the final determination on fall high school sports seasons will be made by the high school athletic association, which he said will only pursue a sports schedule if health and safety requirements can be met. He said if districts opt out, the state will not overrule them. But Murphy said he was “hugely of the opinion we need sports,” citing beneficial mental and physical health, teamwork and camaraderie effects.