Monmouth County has 8 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 17, there are 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The decrease in the number of unknown cases reflects cases that may have been removed by the State. Further questions regarding the breakdown provided by the State to the County should be directed to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

17-Aug 16-Aug Aberdeen: 260 255 Allenhurst: 13 14 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 341 343 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 58 60 Bradley Beach: 71 71 Brielle: 77 76 Colts Neck: 104 105 Deal: 51 51 Eatontown: 347 345 Englishtown: 53 52 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 15 Freehold Borough: 451 449 Freehold Township: 781 791 Hazlet: 362 365 Highlands: 44 45 Holmdel: 339 337 Howell: 776 776 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 235 237 Keyport: 115 114 Lake Como: 21 21 Little Silver: 49 48 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 680 687 Manalapan: 575 583 Manasquan: 76 72 Marlboro: 550 550 Matawan: 231 226 Middletown: 928 927 Millstone Township: 100 99 Monmouth Beach: 28 29 Neptune City: 78 77 Neptune Township: 688 680 Ocean: 428 426 Oceanport: 77 76 Red Bank: 322 327 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 75 75 Sea Bright: 13 12 Sea Girt: 38 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 68 67 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 38 36 Spring Lake Heights: 54 59 Tinton Falls: 243 243 Union Beach: 42 43 Upper Freehold: 69 66 Wall: 511 496 West Long Branch: 83 84 Unknown: 21 174

