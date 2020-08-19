Court sides with Pfizer over religious discrimination suit

New Jersey’s Supreme Court has rejected a former Pfizer employee’s bid to sue the company for religious discrimination. Amy Skuse claims she was fired in 2017 for refusing to accept a vaccine because it went against her religious beliefs. The company argued that she had waived her right to sue but instead could pursue arbitration. The dispute centered on whether Skuse had explicitly agreed to the waiver. Tuesday’s decision, with Chief Justice Stuart Rabner dissenting, reversed a lower court ruling and held that Pfizer’s waiver agreement with employees was valid and enforceable. Rabner wrote that the ruling sets a potentially troubling precedent for employees.