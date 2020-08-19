Judge says women’s prison inmates can pursue class action

Inmates at a New Jersey women’s prison that a federal report said was plagued by rampant sexual abuse and misconduct have received a boost in their efforts to file a class-action lawsuit. In an opinion unsealed recently, a state judge ruled inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women can sue as a class rather than individually. An appeals court will now review the judge’s decision. A recent Department of Justice report alleged the state corrections department violated inmates’ constitutional rights by failing to protect them from a culture of “severe and prevalent abuse.” Attorneys for the corrections department have argued that not all inmates have first-hand knowledge of sexual misconduct and discrimination.