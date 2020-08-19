Monmouth County has 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 19, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing today, Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center. More information regarding testing may be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
|
19-Aug
|
18-Aug
|
Aberdeen:
|
262
|
261
|
Allenhurst:
|
14
|
14
|
Allentown:
|
14
|
14
|
Asbury Park:
|
346
|
344
|
Atlantic Highlands:
|
42
|
42
|
Avon-by-the-Sea:
|
19
|
19
|
Belmar:
|
60
|
60
|
Bradley Beach:
|
74
|
74
|
Brielle:
|
76
|
76
|
Colts Neck:
|
104
|
105
|
Deal:
|
52
|
52
|
Eatontown:
|
344
|
343
|
Englishtown:
|
50
|
50
|
Fair Haven:
|
48
|
48
|
Farmingdale:
|
17
|
16
|
Freehold Borough:
|
449
|
446
|
Freehold Township:
|
793
|
791
|
Hazlet:
|
367
|
362
|
Highlands:
|
45
|
45
|
Holmdel:
|
338
|
338
|
Howell:
|
775
|
779
|
Interlaken:
|
5
|
5
|
Keansburg:
|
236
|
238
|
Keyport:
|
114
|
114
|
Lake Como:
|
20
|
21
|
Little Silver:
|
47
|
47
|
Loch Arbour:
|
2
|
2
|
Long Branch:
|
688
|
689
|
Manalapan:
|
590
|
586
|
Manasquan:
|
75
|
74
|
Marlboro:
|
551
|
550
|
Matawan:
|
222
|
224
|
Middletown:
|
928
|
930
|
Millstone Township:
|
102
|
102
|
Monmouth Beach:
|
29
|
29
|
Neptune City:
|
80
|
80
|
Neptune Township:
|
682
|
675
|
Ocean:
|
426
|
427
|
Oceanport:
|
77
|
76
|
Red Bank:
|
328
|
326
|
Roosevelt:
|
10
|
10
|
Rumson:
|
76
|
76
|
Sea Bright:
|
11
|
11
|
Sea Girt:
|
36
|
36
|
Shrewsbury Borough:
|
69
|
68
|
Shrewsbury Township:
|
11
|
11
|
Spring Lake:
|
37
|
35
|
Spring Lake Heights:
|
57
|
57
|
Tinton Falls:
|
247
|
247
|
Union Beach:
|
45
|
44
|
Upper Freehold:
|
68
|
66
|
Wall:
|
500
|
500
|
West Long Branch:
|
87
|
86
|
Unknown:
|
30
|
20
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.