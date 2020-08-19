Monmouth County has 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 19, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing today, Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center. More information regarding testing may be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Aug 18-Aug Aberdeen: 262 261 Allenhurst: 14 14 Allentown: 14 14 Asbury Park: 346 344 Atlantic Highlands: 42 42 Avon-by-the-Sea: 19 19 Belmar: 60 60 Bradley Beach: 74 74 Brielle: 76 76 Colts Neck: 104 105 Deal: 52 52 Eatontown: 344 343 Englishtown: 50 50 Fair Haven: 48 48 Farmingdale: 17 16 Freehold Borough: 449 446 Freehold Township: 793 791 Hazlet: 367 362 Highlands: 45 45 Holmdel: 338 338 Howell: 775 779 Interlaken: 5 5 Keansburg: 236 238 Keyport: 114 114 Lake Como: 20 21 Little Silver: 47 47 Loch Arbour: 2 2 Long Branch: 688 689 Manalapan: 590 586 Manasquan: 75 74 Marlboro: 551 550 Matawan: 222 224 Middletown: 928 930 Millstone Township: 102 102 Monmouth Beach: 29 29 Neptune City: 80 80 Neptune Township: 682 675 Ocean: 426 427 Oceanport: 77 76 Red Bank: 328 326 Roosevelt: 10 10 Rumson: 76 76 Sea Bright: 11 11 Sea Girt: 36 36 Shrewsbury Borough: 69 68 Shrewsbury Township: 11 11 Spring Lake: 37 35 Spring Lake Heights: 57 57 Tinton Falls: 247 247 Union Beach: 45 44 Upper Freehold: 68 66 Wall: 500 500 West Long Branch: 87 86 Unknown: 30 20

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.