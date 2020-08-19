Monmouth County has 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 19, there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing today, Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Borough Fire Department and tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center. More information regarding testing may be found at www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

19-Aug

18-Aug

Aberdeen:

262

261

Allenhurst:

14

14

Allentown:

14

14

Asbury Park:

346

344

Atlantic Highlands:

42

42

Avon-by-the-Sea:

19

19

Belmar:

60

60

Bradley Beach:

74

74

Brielle:

76

76

Colts Neck:

104

105

Deal:

52

52

Eatontown:

344

343

Englishtown:

50

50

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

16

Freehold Borough:

449

446

Freehold Township:

793

791

Hazlet:

367

362

Highlands:

45

45

Holmdel:

338

338

Howell:

775

779

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

236

238

Keyport:

114

114

Lake Como:

20

21

Little Silver:

47

47

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

688

689

Manalapan:

590

586

Manasquan:

75

74

Marlboro:

551

550

Matawan:

222

224

Middletown:

928

930

Millstone Township:

102

102

Monmouth Beach:

29

29

Neptune City:

80

80

Neptune Township:

682

675

Ocean:

426

427

Oceanport:

77

76

Red Bank:

328

326

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

76

76

Sea Bright:

11

11

Sea Girt:

36

36

Shrewsbury Borough:

69

68

Shrewsbury Township:

11

11

Spring Lake:

37

35

Spring Lake Heights:

57

57

Tinton Falls:

247

247

Union Beach:

45

44

Upper Freehold:

68

66

Wall:

500

500

West Long Branch:

87

86

Unknown:

30

20

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 