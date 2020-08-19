NJ priest arrested, charged with sexual misconduct

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest serving the Newark area has been arrested and faces two charges related to sexually harassing an adult. The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says a woman first reported that Donato Cabardo, who serves at a Jersey City church, groped her in the church rectory to the Archdiocese of Newark. Cabardo turned himself in on August 14 and is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment. Police investigated the allegations that Cabardo touched and kissed the woman over the course of seven months starting in January. No information about an attorney representing Cabardo was available.