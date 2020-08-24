NJ woman gets 5 years in prison in pedestrian’s death

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to five years in prison in the death of a pedestrian that prosecutors said occurred as the driver was texting, an accusation the defendant denied on the stand. Fifty-one-year-old Alexandra Mansonet of Keansburg was convicted of vehicular homicide last fall in the September 2016 death of 39-year-old Yuwen Wang. An attorney indicated that she plans an appeal. Monmouth County prosecutors said Mansonet rear-ended another car that struck the victim as she was crossing a street in Hazlet. Wang died five days later. The Asbury Park Press reports that the defendant apologized Friday to Wang’s family.