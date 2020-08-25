Gov: Most schools in NJ planning hybrid start to year

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says most of the state’s school districts are planning a hybrid start to the academic year. The Democrat said Monday that of the more than 700 public districts and private schools, 436 propose a start with a mix of in-person and remote education. There are 180 schools seeking an entirely remote start, while 59 plan all in-person education. The COVID-19 outbreak has ensured that the start of the school year won’t look like it usually does across the state.