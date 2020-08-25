Name of man shot and killed by police officer released

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — State authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by a police officer after a standoff in New Jersey last week. The New Jersey attorney general’s office says 39-year-old Hasani Best was pronounced dead after Friday night’s shooting in Asbury Park. Officers were called to a home shortly after 9 p.m. Friday after a loud domestic dispute, and they say the man was armed with a knife and refused to drop it. A stun device proved ineffective, and an Asbury Park officer shot the man shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. The attorney general’s office is investigating.