TSA rescues wedding dress left at airport checkpoint

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration employees saved a bride’s big day after her wedding dress was left behind at an airport security checkpoint. The TSA says the bride’s mother forgot the take the bag holding her daughter’s gown and mom’s dress after she cleared security at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport and boarded a flight to Columbus, Ohio. The bride’s brother filled out a lost and found form online and prayed the bag would turn up in time for the wedding, which would take place the following day. A TSA administrative assistant saw the email and recovered the bag in six minutes. The brother paid to ship it in time for his sister to walk down the aisle.