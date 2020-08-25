Virus closures send Atlantic City casinos to $112M Q2 loss

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak sent Atlantic City’s casinos plunging to a $112 million second quarter gross operating loss as the gambling houses remained closed for the entire three-month period. That compares with an operating profit of nearly $160 million in the second quarter of last year. According to figures released Monday by state gambling regulators, the Golden Nugget was the only one of the nine casinos that reported an operating profit for the quarter. That was helped by the market-leading internet gambling operation. The casino made $3.1 million, down nearly 69% from a year earlier when it made over $10 million.