Senate panel OK’s Murphy’s pick for Supreme Court justice

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey senate committee has unanimously approved the nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to serve on the state Supreme Court. She would be the first black woman to hold the post, if confirmed. The Judiciary Committee voted 11-0 on Monday to move Pierre-Louis’ nomination to the full senate, which is scheduled to vote on Thursday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy nominated Pierre-Louis for the post in June. She would succeed Walter Timpone, who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November. Pierre-Louis is currently a partner at Montgomery McCracken in Cherry Hill. Before that, she served for nearly a decade as an assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey.