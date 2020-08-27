Monmouth County has 28 additional positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of August 26, there are 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. There are no new deaths today related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on tomorrow, Aug. 27 in Keansburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Point Comfort Firehouse, 192 Carr Ave. Residents should note the clinic has 100 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. More information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

26-Aug

25-Aug

Aberdeen:

262

266

Allenhurst:

14

13

Allentown:

15

14

Asbury Park:

344

349

Atlantic Highlands:

44

45

Avon-by-the-Sea:

20

20

Belmar:

60

62

Bradley Beach:

74

72

Brielle:

77

78

Colts Neck:

107

108

Deal:

54

52

Eatontown:

343

343

Englishtown:

51

49

Fair Haven:

48

48

Farmingdale:

17

16

Freehold Borough:

452

454

Freehold Township:

798

787

Hazlet:

370

372

Highlands:

46

46

Holmdel:

336

340

Howell:

795

797

Interlaken:

5

5

Keansburg:

243

239

Keyport:

117

114

Lake Como:

21

20

Little Silver:

51

51

Loch Arbour:

2

2

Long Branch:

698

695

Manalapan:

591

586

Manasquan:

74

74

Marlboro:

561

559

Matawan:

229

228

Middletown:

935

936

Millstone Township:

107

106

Monmouth Beach:

31

30

Neptune City:

73

69

Neptune Township:

696

705

Ocean:

430

431

Oceanport:

78

77

Red Bank:

328

329

Roosevelt:

10

10

Rumson:

77

76

Sea Bright:

10

11

Sea Girt:

37

37

Shrewsbury Borough:

70

69

Shrewsbury Township:

12

12

Spring Lake:

38

39

Spring Lake Heights:

53

54

Tinton Falls:

241

242

Union Beach:

42

43

Upper Freehold:

73

66

Wall:

512

515

West Long Branch:

86

85

Unknown:

0

0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 