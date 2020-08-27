NJ gyms, health clubs cleared to reopen at 25% capacity

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says gyms and health clubs in New Jersey can reopen at 25% capacity from their COVID-19 pause starting Tuesday. Murphy, a Democrat, said Wednesday the change had been “a long time coming,” but was on hold because indoor facilities presented risks for the spread of the virus. He says the change also applies to indoor amusement facilities. Murphy says there were about 300 positive cases reported overnight, putting the total at over 190,000. He says there were 11 deaths reported overnight, putting the toll at 14,134.