Man gets 7-year prison term for hit-and-run that killed teen

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A man who was driving with a suspended license when he left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash last year has been sentenced to seven years in state prison. Alexander Politan was driving an SUV that struck a 15-year-old Lakewood boy and his 37-year-old father as they walked home from the boy’s job last October. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while his father was treated for an elbow injury. Politan eventually pleaded guilty in February to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death. The Toms River man has said that he thought he struck an animal or debris in the roadway.