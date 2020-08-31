Murphy signs bill to make November election mostly mail-only

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law legislation to conduct November’s presidential election nearly entirely by mail. Murphy signed the bills just a day after the Democrat-led Legislature sent them to his desk. They come in the face of a lawsuit from Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign to halt an executive order Murphy signed earlier this month requiring a mostly mail-in election.The GOP lawsuit argued that the governor’s order amounted to a “usurpation” of the Legislature’s powers.