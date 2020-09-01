1 dead, 1 injured when car, van crash on New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike early Monday left a woman dead and another person injured. State police say a car and a van collided around 5:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 94.6 in Woodbridge, just south of Exit 12. A woman riding in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man who also was in that vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries and was flown to a hospital. His name and further details on his condition were not disclosed. No one in the van was injured in the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.