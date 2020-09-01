Indoor dining will resume this week with limited capacity

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that indoor dining will resume Friday with limited capacity. Restaurants will only be able to have 25% capacity under the new rules, which include maintaining social distancing between tables. The announcement comes five months after the state shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state is in the second of three stages of reopening. The outbreak in New Jersey has led to more than 190,000 positive cases, with over 14,000 fatalities. On Tuesday, gyms and health clubs are cleared to reopen, also at 25% capacity and with a mask requirement.