Asbury Park Loses Its Only Record Shop

NJ’s Music City has lost its music shop. Holdfast Records in Asbury Park closed it’s storefront yesterday and moved to an online only presence. Co-owner Joe Koukos said the store closure is not due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had a strong online business for years now, and this frees me up to be out and about looking for records, which is the fun part,” Koukos told NJ Advance Media Friday.

He went on to say “Realistically, somebody will fill the void here.” The store was in Asbury Park for 11 years.