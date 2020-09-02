Mooby’s Pop Up Comes To Red Bank

Kevin Smith’s fictional fast-food restaurant from the View Askew Universe is coming to real life. After a successful run in Los Angeles Mooby’s Pop Up will be coming to Red Bank at Gianni’s Pizzeria, which is by the Foodtown on Wikoff Place.

Mooby’s was first featured in Smith’s “Dogma” then in “Clerks II” both films took place in local towns like Leonardo, Red Bank, and Asbury Park.

Tickets go on sale at 11 today with menu items like the “Cow Tipper”, “Hater Totz”, and “Onion Rings To Rule Them All”. Vegan options are also available. The pop up will run from September 18th to September 25th.