Wine, spirits firms face $10M penalty over unfair practices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say New Jersey’s two biggest wine and spirits wholesalers as well as 20 retailers agreed to pay a combined $10.3 million to settle findings they engaged in discriminatory trade practices. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday in a statement the two wholesalers will each pay a $4 million fine for their role in what he called an unlawful scheme. The retailers face more than $2 million in penalties. It’s the biggest penalty in the history of the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which Grewal oversees, according to the attorney general’s statement. Messages seeking comment were left with the companies.