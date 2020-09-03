1st Black woman sworn in as justice on New Jersey high court

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The first Black woman to sit on New Jersey’s Supreme Court has been sworn in. Fabiana Pierre-Louis took the oath of office Tuesday during a private ceremony in Trenton. She had been confirmed by the state senate on Thursday. The 39-year-old Pierre-Louis had been nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy in June to succeed Justice Walter Timpone, who who reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 in November. She previously served for nearly a decade as an assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey and most recently was a partner at Montgomery McCracken in Cherry Hill.